Man allegedly involved in stabbing at school remanded for psychiatric report

The man was today granted further interim name suppression in the Hamilton District Court after a brief appearance on Saturday.

A man charged after an alleged stabbing that put a Hamilton school into lockdown will now have a psychiatric assessment after appearing in court.

The man, aged in his 50s, was also granted further interim name suppression when he appeared before Judge Philip Crayton on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing and breach of a protection order.

The alleged attack happened at Hamilton's St Paul's Collegiate School about 3.20pm on Friday afternoon in which two people were seriously injured.

Duty lawyer Rosalind Brown told Judge Crayton that she had spoken with forensic mental health staff who requested a remand in further custody for an assessment by a clinician.

She also successfully requested an interim name suppression order, granted on Saturday, be extended until his next appearance.

Judge Crayton remanded the accused in custody to reappear later this month.