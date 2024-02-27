Police remain at the scene of a Mt Albert Kāinga Ora estate where a person died on Monday afternoon. Video / Ben Dickens

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a homicide at an Auckland Kainga Ora housing complex on Monday.

The man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, was initially arrested for assault, but that charge has now been upgraded to murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The 25-year-old man will appear via an audio-visual link in the Auckland District Court today.





“While our enquiries are continuing, we can advise we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident,” Anderson said.

Police said they are not in a position to release the name of the victim right now and continued to ask the public to provide any information that could help with the investigation.

Police were called to the Mt Albert complex about 1.15pm on Monday and found one person in a critical condition and the 25-year-old man with serious injuries.

St John Ambulance took him to Auckland City Hospital, but the alleged murder victim died at the scene.

Police spent days at the Kāinga Ora estate in Mt Albert, which consists of 20 one-bedroom units, and was known to have had security issues in the past.

Those with information should contact the 105 phone service or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report and referencing file number 240226/2541.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police and investigators remained at a Kāinga Ora complex on Tuesday. Photo / Jaime Lyth









One person was left dead following a "disorder" incident in Mt Albert on Monday. Photo / Jason Oxenham





Jaime Lyth is a multi-media journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news.