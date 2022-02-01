The Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. Photo / File / George Heard

A 28-year-old man has admitted touching a girl aged under 16 when she was asleep.

The Crown has not opposed the Christchurch man's continued name suppression, but prosecutor Courtney Martyn said final name suppression would be opposed at the man's sentencing on April 5.

At the request of defence counsel Karen Chalmers, suppression also continues on the man's occupation and place of work.

The Crown has also not opposed his continued remand on bail, and that was granted again today by Judge Peter Rollo.

He pleaded guilty to further charges in the Christchurch District Court today and now faces sentencing on two charges of indecent assault on a girl aged under 16, and two charges of unlawful sexual connection.

All the sex charges relate to the same victim, who reported waking to find the man touching her breast, inner thigh, and groin area.

When police interviewed the man he said that what he had done was wrong and monstrous and he needed help because there was something wrong with him.