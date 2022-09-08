Mohammad Rizki Ardianta was caught filming people in the changing rooms at a New Plymouth pool. Photo / Tara Shaskey

After taking his child for a swim at a public pool, a father headed to the family changing room to dry off - and to sneakily record mothers and their children undressing.

Mohammad Rizki Ardianta, 32, was caught in the act by one mother, shortly after he had made an eight-minute recording of another woman.

In each video, captured on Ardianta's cellphone, the women were naked and had children with them who were also in the process of getting dressed, New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

Ardianta's offending played out on the morning of July 19 after he and his child had finished their swim at New Plymouth's Todd Energy Aquatic Centre.

The father took his child to a family changing room, and while in there he hit record on his phone and placed it beside his bag at an open 200mm air gap between the adjoining rooms.

The view enabled him to record people who were getting changed in the neighbouring cubicle.

The first recording went for eight minutes and captured a woman with two children, who were naked and getting dressed.

About 30 minutes later, Ardianta made a second recording in similar circumstances but on this occasion the woman, who was in the cubicle with her one-year-old child, spotted the phone on the floor recording her.

Mohammad Rizki Ardianta appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

The woman grabbed the phone and quickly rewound the footage, discovering what had been captured.

She phoned the police soon after and Ardianta, realising he could not recover his cellphone, quickly left the Aquatic Centre.

Officers seized the phone and examined the footage.

The tradesman, who has not previously appeared before the court, was later arrested.

In his initial explanation for the offending, Ardianta told officers he never intended to record the women and children.

However, he later admitted making the second recording, stating he "saw a reflection of the woman on the floor and wanted to see more of her body".

While he told officers he had not made the first recording, he pleaded guilty to two charges of making an intimate visual recording when he appeared in court.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said the offending had caused "a bit of stress" for the victims.

The matter was referred to restorative justice ahead of Ardianta's sentencing on November 30.