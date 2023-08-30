How foreign homebuyers will foot the bill for National’s $14.6 billion plan, funerals take place for the victims in the Australian mushroom mystery and get ready for the last blue supermoon for a decade. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A 22-year-old man has been found not guilty of indecent assault after a night out in Queenstown.

Thomas Alan Forrest appeared in the Invercargill District Court this week where he was acquitted following a jury trial.

The allegation stemmed from an incident on the night of December 1, 2021 after the defendant and complainant had gone to the lakefront with a group of friends.

The court heard they were all drinking to celebrate an assignment they had completed that day.

About 10pm, the victim came home and put a mattress on the floor in the living room.

She set up a “cosy corner” with pillows and blankets and watched videos on the television.

The defendant joined her and finished the rest of her box of drinks.

Later, the complainant and Forrest were under the covers and the girl fell asleep. The court heard she woke to Forrest’s hand between her legs.

She told the court: “Once I realised what was happening, I pretty much froze because I couldn’t comprehend what was going on.

“I then tried to move because I couldn’t confront the situation at the time. I didn’t know what to do.”

The defendant admitted to touching the woman, but said he believed the touching was welcome, as he thought she was awake.

He said they had had consensual sex in the past and thought she would have told him if she was uncomfortable.

The jury accepted the explanation and found that Forrest genuinely believed the woman was consenting.

During a police interview, Forrest said: “I was drunk ... obviously there was no actual intention to harm her.”

He told the officer the complainant had “got a fright” after she woke up.

“Obviously when you’re asleep and something like that happens to you, that’s got to be pretty frightening.”

The court heard evidence from three of the complainant’s flatmates who all said she was upset the next morning.

One flatmate said “she couldn’t get any words out, she was shaking, crying. She was inconsolable pretty much”. That flatmate confronted Forrest after the incident and he was immediately apologetic and admitted the touching had occurred.

“He said he thought it was mutual,” she told the court.

The defendant had no criminal history and had been on bail for 20 months without breach.

