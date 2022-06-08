The man accused of murdering Northland woman Gaelene Bright, above, has appeared in court.

The man accused of murdering Northland woman Gaelene Joy Bright has made a brief appearance in the High Court at Whangārei this morning.

The accused is charged with murdering Bright at Waimamaku on or about May 1, this year, and with being unlawfully in possession of a firearm – a .22 rifle.

Counsel Leo Lafferty sought an adjournment saying he was arranging a private medical expert to see the accused.

The adjournment was not opposed by Crown prosecutor Mike Smith.

Justice Timothy Brewer granted further interim name suppression until the next call of the case on June 30.

The accused will be expected to enter a plea that day and the interim suppression order will also be revisited.

Justice Brewer also scheduled a three-week jury trial, starting June 13, next year. The date and duration of the trial will be reviewed at the next appearance.

High Court judge Justice Brewer, the accused, and Lafferty – who is a Hawkes Bay lawyer - all appeared via AV-link.

Mike Smith appeared in person. Members of Bright's family were also present in court.

Police said they had found Bright's body in the Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12 on the west coast of Northland, after a five-day search.

The last trace of Bright, 69, was early on May 1 when she left a friend's house in the village of Waimamaku, in the south Hokianga area.

Police were initially asking for information about the movements of Bright's white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4, registration YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4.

