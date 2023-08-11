Police attending the incident at the Blenheim railway station. Photo / Top South Media

A 23-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a school-aged girl in Blenheim has been told by a judge what his future holds once he enters a plea to the charges.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Friday via video link from where he is being held in custody, for a sentencing indication.

He was arrested and charged in early April after an incident near the Blenheim railway station.

Police said at the time the victim was receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

He currently faced four charges; abduction for attempted sexual connection, sexual violation by rape, and two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

It is understood the girl is of school age, while the accused is working on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

Today’s sentencing indication was conducted with the help of an interpreter, as the defendant looked on impassively while being told of a likely outcome should he plead guilty or not guilty.

Judge Tony Zohrab declined to read the summary of alleged facts, based on the apparent difficulty with the language barrier.

He remanded the man in custody to enter a plea on August 24, with name suppression to continue until acceptance of the sentencing indication or otherwise.

