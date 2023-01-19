A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man charged with the Boxing Day kidnapping of a young woman later found dead in a crashed car on an Auckland motorway can now be named.

Jovan Aroha Zachariah Pora was charged with kidnapping, driving while forbidden, and refusing officers’ request for blood after the incident on December 26, 2022.

The 20-year-old appeared at the Manukau District Court this morning.

His lawyer Vivienne Feyen told the court he was not seeking continued suppression.

Judge Jim Large allowed his suppression to lapse, but ordered continued protection of the deceased’s name and any identifying details.

Pora was expected to enter a plea today, but police sought an adjournment for another three weeks.

“Officers are yet to speak to the Crown to determine whether the charges are to be upgraded to manslaughter or murder,” the police prosecutor told the court.

She said key witnesses had been interviewed but not further witnesses.

The court heard Pora is seeking electronically monitored bail. His application will be heard in court next week.

Pora’s family members and friends filled the courtroom to near capacity, shouting “Love you!” as they stood to leave.

Police were alerted to the incident on Auckland’s State Highway 20 in the early hours of December 26, 2022, and found a young woman dead at the crash scene.

A homicide investigation was launched shortly afterwards.