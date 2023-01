An 85-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while riding his mobility scooter in Canterbury. Photo / File

An 85-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while riding his mobility scooter in Canterbury.

Don McCabe was taken to Timaru Hospital with serious injuries after the accident on Harris St, Waimate, on Monday, January 16.

He died the following day, police said.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.