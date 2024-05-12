Consumers urged to ensure they’re getting the best deal on electricity, how a new ferry could save Wynyard Quarter and your chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora lights this week

Police have received three fresh complaints relating to historic incidents at notorious Christchurch bar Mama Hooch, where numerous women were sexually assaulted and had their drinks spiked.

One of the sexual assault survivors said she is not surprised fresh charges have been laid due to how often this type of offending goes unreported.

Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz were convicted last year on 69 of the charges they faced, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent, and supplying illicit drugs.

The pair were both in management positions at the bar, using their roles to prey on young women. Patrons and waitresses were targeted.

It was proved in court they had drugged and sexually assaulted 17 women between 2015 and 2018.

Danny (left) and Roberto Jaz were convicted of rape and a raft of other charges relating to the drugging and sexual assault of women at their family bar and restaurant Mama Hooch and Venuti in Christchurch. Photo / Pool

Survivor Sophie Brown, who was sexually assaulted by Danny, told the Herald the reality there could be others out there who have been impacted by the offending.

She said knowing these women have decided to regain control of their story, and lift off the shame, makes her happy.

Her advice to those who have come forward recently is to go easy on themselves as it’s not easy unearthing these things.

“Remember how proud everyone would be of you, and hopefully you have a good support system around you to help you.

“Do the work to take back power of your story. It’s hard and it’s never easy and it’s a lot easier said than done always, but make sure that you’re doing those things that feel right to you. Whether it’s going and reporting, whether it’s speaking to a professional about it, whether it’s telling a friend, make sure that you’re continually doing those things that are going to make you feel better about your story and help you heal.”

Sophie Brown is sharing her story now in the hopes it helps other survivors. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Brown was the only victim in the case to drop her statutory name suppression.

“There’s so much shame and embarrassment and guilt wrapped up in having this happen to you. So, part of me sharing it is that I’m in control of how it’s told and I think it’s helping me understand that I don’t need to be ashamed of it and of the fact that this was something that happened to me,” she told the Herald exclusively at the time.

Although she was a 19-year-old University of Canterbury student when the attack occurred in 2017, it wasn’t until 2023 that the men were brought to trial.

Police this morning confirmed that since the Operation Sinatra trial last year, they had received a further three complaints “relating to historic incidents at Mama Hooch”.

“Police will not comment on the specifics of the complaints at this time, however, we can confirm police are continuing to investigate,” a police statement said.