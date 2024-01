Blaze in the playground at Rotorua's Malfroy School.

A fire at Rotorua’s Malfroy School is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to a fire in the school’s playground around 5pm Sunday.

“A fire in the playground was extinguished about 5.54pm,” a spokesman said.

Fire truck outside Malfroy School on Sunday night. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The fire is being treated as suspicious.”

Two crews from the Rotorua station went to the scene.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene just after 6pm and inquires were under way.