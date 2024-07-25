Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Making Tracks with Scroggin: Historic Mangaiti Hut still in use

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
Wanganui Tramping Club members Johnny Channon and Kathy O’Donnell at the Mangaiti Hut in Tongariro National Park.

Wanganui Tramping Club members Johnny Channon and Kathy O’Donnell at the Mangaiti Hut in Tongariro National Park.


Wanganui Tramping Club veterans think they are pretty familiar with Tongariro National Park, but for many it was a revelation when the club recently mounted a day trip to a private hut that many had never visited before. This is the Mangaiti Hut, which was built in 1939-40 by the Tongariro Tramping Club (TTC).

TTC successfully made a case to retain the hut in 1988, when the park board reviewed structures in the park, on the understanding it would be maintained and preserved by club members.

So, unlike the old Waihohonu Hut, Mangaiti, which is reached along a discrete track in less than 30 minutes from Ohakune Mountain Rd, is not being preserved purely as a historic relic. It is available only by prior booking and non-members can use it as a guest of a member or by special arrangement.

August is a busy month for the Wanganui Tramping Club, with a four-day walk around the Pouakai circuit in Te Papakura o Taranaki, a snowcraft course, the annual old-timers’ afternoon, and three-day trips.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The club’s full weekend programme for August is:

3 or 4, Saturday or Sunday, Otangane Loop Track, leaders Trish and Sally

10 or 11, Saturday or Sunday, Tongariro Winter Crossing, leader Esther

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

11, Sunday, Old-timers Afternoon, leader Dorothy

14-17, Wednesday-Saturday, Pouakai Circuit, leader John

24 or 25, Saturday or Sunday, Blue Range Hut, leaders Cherry and Johnny

24 or 25, Saturday or Sunday, Snowcraft Course, leader Mike

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on August 1, 15 and 29 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on August 8 and 22.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. Because some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take because they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information go to our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting, on Tuesday, August 6, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm will feature the club’s annual photographic competition. All welcome.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand