Making progress with whānau wellbeing

Ngāti Kahungunu believe our tamariki are a taonga and we have a responsibility to protect and help our whānau lead enriching and rewarding lives. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu believe our tamariki are a taonga and we have a responsibility to protect and help our whānau lead enriching and rewarding lives. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ngāti Kahungunu heard firsthand through Kōrero Mai Whānau, our own research into the impact of Oranga Tamariki in the lives of our tamariki, mokopuna and whānau, that sadly the system meant to protect our most vulnerable tamariki and whānau has, in some instances, let them down and caused further harm and hurt.

This harm and hurt has transcended through generations and led to intergenerational trauma.

We are committed to helping to provide closure and to ensure this never happens again.

The vision of Ngāti Kahungunu is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu. We believe our tamariki are a taonga and we have a responsibility to protect and help our whānau lead enriching and rewarding lives, where our tamariki and mokopuna thrive and are nurtured by their whānau and protected by their whakapapa.

Ngāti Kahungunu, through their Te Ara Toiora team alongside the iwi partners Te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Wero, are working alongside Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children to develop Te Ara Mātua, a project to change and improve support and care of our whānau in a culturally enhancing way that meets the needs and aspirations of whānau. One key element of this change is early intervention to assist and guide whānau to navigate through the system and establish mana motuhake, the ability to manage their own well-being.

We acknowledge Oranga Tamariki for the openness it has demonstrated through this process and the spirit of partnership shown. Our moemoeā is that Te Ara Mātua will be a Kahungunu-led approach that will protect our tamariki and help ensure they grow to become the leaders of tomorrow.

To ensure the whānau voice continues to be at the centre of Te Ara Mātua, kaimahi are now preparing to engage with whānau for feedback. It is important to reaffirm the aspirations and whakaaro of whānau in shaping this design to ensure it meets their future needs.

If you are interested in this kaupapa and want to learn more or participate in the whānau engagement, come along to our Ngāti Kahungunu Waitangi Day Event and you’ll find us there. Furthermore, contact the iwi office panui@kahungunu.iwi.nz.

Key Points

In 2019, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi incorporated (NKII) took a stance, “Not one more child” – meaning, not one more child will be taken into the Oranga Tamariki system without our intervention.

NKII invited whānau to Kōrero Mai Whānau to share their stories or personal experiences with Oranga Tamariki and the wider system.

NKII listened to the undiluted voice of our whānau and took their concerns and recommendations to the heads of government agencies.

NKII is working alongside Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children to develop Te Ara Mātua, a project to change and improve support and care of our whānau in a culturally enhancing way that meets the needs and aspirations of whānau.

The criteria for early design stages derived from the Kōrero Mai Whānau, the undiluted voice of whānau.

To ensure the whānau voice continues to be at the centre of Te Ara Mātua, kaimahi are now preparing to engage with whānau for feedback.

It is important to reaffirm the aspirations and whakaaro of whānau in shaping this design to ensure it meets their future needs.