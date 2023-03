Emergency services were called to Haast Pass-Makarora Rd about 9.15pm last Wednesday. Photo / NZME

Police have named 27-year-old Anthony James Whitaker as the person killed in a crash on Haast Pass-Makarora Rd last Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9.15pm.

Whitaker was transported to hospital in critical condition but later died in hospital on Saturday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.