Major police sting: $6 million in assets seized, seven people arrested following Auckland searches

Police carried out search warrants following an investigation into money laundering.

Police have seized around $6 million in assets including houses, apartments and high-end vehicles following a major sting across Auckland.

Officers carried out 23 search warrants throughout the city this morning following a Financial Crime Group investigation into money laundering and related offending.

Seven people have also been arrested, the police said in a statement this afternoon.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman will provide an update on Operation Martinez later this afternoon.

Last month, police arrested six people and seized millions in assets after early morning raids in Auckland.

Seven luxury vehicles, a boat and three motorbikes - with a combined value of more than $1.2m - were seized.

The luxury vehicles include a $450,000 Lamborghini Huracan and three new 2020 Mercedes-Benz models, including a $280,000 G-wagon, police said.

Three properties in Half Moon Bay, Te Atatū and New Lynn - worth at least $3.3m - were restrained and about $250,000 in cash was also seized.

The arrests are the result of Operation Brookings, a long-running investigation by the Financial Crime Group into money laundering activity.