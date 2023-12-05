Fire crews across Auckland Central responded to flooding at the Eden Apartments. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire crews across Auckland Central responded to flooding at the Eden Apartments. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least seven Fire and Emergency vehicles responded to a water leak high in an apartment building overnight in central Auckland.

Just after 2am an alarm was set off by the water on the eighth floor of the Eden Apartments on Eden Crescent, close to Spark Arena.

Fenz northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the leak had led to “extensive flooding”.

The fire service went to investigate before calling in extra manpower to help with salvage, Pennefather said - “mopping up water and helping occupants get their stuff off the floor, that sort of thing”.

A building representative arrived on site and the water was isolated. Nobody was evacuated.

Crews from Auckland City, Parnell, Grey Lynn, Remuera, Ellerslie, Avondale and Balmoral attended the incident.

Earlier in the evening a small fire was also put out on the top floor of a commercial highrise in nearby Grafton.

A cleaner called emergency services after smelling burning on the 16th floor, Pennefather said.

The fire was found in an air conditioning unit and was extinguished.



