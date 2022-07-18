A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is facing 28 charges, ranging from rape to the supply of methamphetamine. Photo / NZME

A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is facing more than 20 sexual violence charges against nine different victims.

The high-profile North Island man, who cannot be identified due to an interim name suppression order, will stand trial next year on ten charges of indecent assault, four of rape, and six charges relating to sexual violation or attempted sexual violation.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The alleged offending dates back as far as 2012, with charges laid related to offending in each of the last 10 years, excluding 2014.

The offending is said to have occurred across the North Island, including the Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions.

The man last appeared in court in May but his charging documents have only just been released to Open Justice.

According to documents he is also facing a charge of each of supplying methamphetamine and MDMA and allegedly stupefying a woman by "forcing his fingers into her mouth with methamphetamine".

A charge of willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice is also alleged - relating to what the crown says were attempts by the man to "discredit [witness] if they got onto the stand."

Seven of the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.

The man's trial is scheduled for May 2023.