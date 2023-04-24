Major Canterbury highway blocked by car v truck crash, one person critically injured

A major Canterbury highway has been blocked by a crash between a truck and a car that has left one person critically injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on State Highway 1 at Dunsandel between Hororata Dunsandel Rd and Browns Rd, about 3.40pm.

They were working to extract one person from the wreckage, who has been critically injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said another person was treated for minor injuries, and both patients have been rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

Traffic management is currently being arranged, a police spokesperson said, and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.