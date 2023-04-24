Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Major Canterbury highway blocked by car v truck crash, one person critically injured

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A major Canterbury highway has been blocked by a crash between a truck and a car that has left one person critically injured.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Emergency services rushed to the scene on State Highway 1 at Dunsandel between Hororata Dunsandel Rd and Browns Rd, about 3.40pm.

They were working to extract one person from the wreckage, who has been critically injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said another person was treated for minor injuries, and both patients have been rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Traffic management is currently being arranged, a police spokesperson said, and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

Latest from New Zealand