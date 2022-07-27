A slip has closed the northbound section of State Highway 1 near Hataitai.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted on Twitter the road is closed between SH1 and the Wellington Rd intersection - a busy stretch of road which leads towards the Mt Victoria Tunnel.
"Please detour through Newtown and leave extra time for your journey".
A police spokesperson said the large slip near the Ruahine Street/Wellington Road intersection is "severely affecting traffic flow".
Diversions are in place, but people are advised to avoid the area.
The southbound lanes are still open.