Mahanga Bay occupation leader: 'I want to end this peacefully'

A number of protesters have relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula. Video / Georgina Campbell

A number of protesters have relocated to the area of Kau Bay on Miramar Peninsula. Video / Georgina Campbell

The self-described rangatira (leader) of an occupation at Wellington's Mahanga Bay says he wants to end the situation peacefully and with his people's dignity intact.

The occupation on Miramar Peninsula became prominent after the anti-mandate protest at Parliament was broken up earlier this year.

Last week police issued a trespass notice on behalf of Linz and Niwa, which took effect on Wednesday evening.

But some people still remain there.

Te Pou Raukawakawa said it wasn't an occupation, they were residing on their kainga (home).

The land belonged to their whanau and others, he said.



"I want to end this peacefully and with our dignity intact I don't want to see my people hurt ... I will do all I can do to protect my people and assist them leaving here so we can live to fight another day."

Raukawakawa said they were also there because they opposed the nearby development of Shelly Bay, although some had left after the land occupation there by Mau Whenua ended.

However, Mau Whenua has previously distanced themselves from Mahanga Bay occupiers, publicly reiterating they "do not align" with them.

Raukawakawa said elders remained at Mahanga Bay and didn't want to leave, but it was his job to ensure the safety of his people and property.

"I am encouraging them to leave though I cannot tell them what to do or how to move. All I can do is make sure they are safe."

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to work with those occupying Mahanga Bay, and other agencies- including Wellington City Council, Niwa and Linz - to reach a peaceful resolution.

Police have also worked to connect the occupiers with Kahungungu Whānau Services, to ensure the appropriate support was in place for those who may need it once they left, the spokesperson said.

"Police have made it clear to the occupiers that they cannot stay where they are, and that we expect them to be making plans to leave Mahanga Bay in the coming days."