Magpies flex muscle to thump Manawatū in Napier

Caleb Makene congratulates Brad Weber on another try against the Turbos. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies snapped a three-game losing streak in style on Friday night in Napier, scoring eight tries to beat Manawatū 57-7.

It was the Magpie’s first dominant win of the NPC season and keeps them in the hunt for a home quarterfinal and the right to play one more game at McLean Park.

With two away games to close out the regular season, Hawke’s Bay looked eager to put on a show in front of their home fans for what could be the last time in 2023.

They effectively killed off the game inside 20 minutes, scoring one Sam Smith try through attacking phase-play and long range gems to Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Brad Weber from quick transitions.

Weber marked his second try with a bow to the crowd, a fitting celebration for a dynamite first quarter.

Ollie Sapsford dots down against the Turbos. Photo / Paul Taylor

Number eight Mikaele-Tu’u, who completed his own brace in the second half off the back of an attacking scrum, was outstanding in his return to the side.

It could be coincidence but the Magpies’ three straight losses, their only defeats of the season, came when the Japan-bound loose forward wasn’t playing.

Before his second try both Nick Grigg and Ollie Sapsford scored after several attacking phases sucked in Turbos defenders to create subsequent linebreaks.

Hawke’s Bay broke the line 16 times to Manawatū's three, forcing 24 missed tackles to just eight of their own.

Captain Tom Parsons said it was good to see the team put together an 80 minute performance.

“In the last few games we’ve been having big lapses in the second half and it’s been costing us so it was good to rectify that tonight,” he said.

The Magpies’ dominant scrummaging continued as they earned another four penalties at the set-piece taking their season tally to 15, the most in the NPC.

Their defence was solid too – Manawatū had more territory and almost the same amount of possession as Hawke’s Bay but struggled to turn that into points.

The Turbos only try came via long range brilliance from fullback Beaudein Waaka, who stepped clean around a couple of defenders to score almost untouched in the 23rd minute.

Magpies First five eighths Lincoln McClutchie was named match MVP after another great game kicking at goal (8/9) and in general play.

He set up the final try when his midfield chip kick bounced high enough for him to regather and offload to replacement halfback Sam Wye, who ran in under the posts for his first NPC points.

With a trip to winless Southland (the only team below Manawatū on the table) next weekend, Hawke’s Bay are well poised to confirm a place in the quarterfinals.

Fans should also be cheering for NPC reigning champions and current leaders Wellington to avoid defeat against North Harbour the next day; that would set up a Ranfurly Shield challenge for the Magpies at Sky Stadium in Round Nine.