A 4.2 earthquake has struck in the Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne.

A 4.2 earthquake has struck in the Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatāne.

Nearly 900 people felt the latest 4.2 earthquake in the Bay of Plenty, described by one local as “violent”.

The quake struck at 4.48am today, was 3km deep and centred 20km west of Whakatāne.

Hundreds of tremors have been occurring over the last few days, with the largest a 4.8 magnitude shake.

The first tremor was a magnitude 3.4 tremor at 3.29am on Saturday.

More than 780 earthquakes have been recorded in the Kawerau swarm. Six of those were M4+, with the last at that magnitude recorded yesterday morning. There's no scientific way to know for sure, but we expect this activity may decrease over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/qQiPypaR2s — GeoNet (@geonet) March 20, 2023

Yesterday, a GNS seismologist said the swarm of earthquakes plaguing Bay of Plenty residents could continue for weeks.

Eastern Bay residents have described the quake on social media this morning.

“Dunno about ‘light’. Was a pretty violent shake here in Edgecumbe,” one posted.

“Was working at the Edgecumbe packhouse when that hit all the lines stopped and the lights were swaying, no thanks!” another said.

Another person commented: “Over the shakes. Into day 4 of this in Kawerau. So bloody tired atm.”







