Magnitude 5.1 earthquake felt in Ōpōtiki

GeoNet has detected a magnitude 5.1 earthquake off the coast of Ōpōtiki. Photo / GeoNet

GeoNet detected a 5.1 earthquake off the coast of Ōpōtiki at 3.44pm this afternoon.

The earthquake was reported to be 30km west of Te Kaha at a depth of 56km.

GeoNet classified the shaking caused by the earthquake as moderate.

More than 1,700 people in and around Ōpōtiki reported feeling the quake, as of 4.15pm. Most described the shaking as light or weak, but other felt moderate shaking and two reported "extreme" shaking.

GeoNet's website stated the quake may have also been felt in Gisborne, Matawai, Murupara, Rotorua and Tauranga.