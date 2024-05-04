The lower North Island has been shaken by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake this morning.

GeoNet reported that the epicentre of the quake was 15km northeast of the small township of Eketahuna.

It said the 10.24am quake was at a depth of 22km and might have been felt as widely as Ohakune, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wellington and many lower North Island regions.

A M4.4 earthquake with moderate shaking has occurred 15 km north-east of Eketāhuna at 10:24am. It was felt throughout the lower North Island and we received over 2900 felt reports. For more details see https://t.co/BOXbMfTiYX pic.twitter.com/wDT5PFXs35 — GeoNet (@geonet) May 4, 2024

In the 10 minutes after the quake, nearly 3000 people had reported to GeoNet that they had felt shaking.

On social media, one person described the tremor as a “big jolt”.

“Bit of a wibble wobble to get me out of bed,” said another person.