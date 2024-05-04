The lower North Island has been shaken by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake this morning.
GeoNet reported that the epicentre of the quake was 15km northeast of the small township of Eketahuna.
It said the 10.24am quake was at a depth of 22km and might have been felt as widely as Ohakune, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wellington and many lower North Island regions.
In the 10 minutes after the quake, nearly 3000 people had reported to GeoNet that they had felt shaking.
On social media, one person described the tremor as a “big jolt”.
“Bit of a wibble wobble to get me out of bed,” said another person.