Wellinton has been rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington has been rattled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake this morning.

Initial recording by Geonet put the 4.7 quake at a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast.

However that has since been revised to a magnitude 4.2 causing "light shaking" in the region.

M4.2 quake causing light shaking near Paraparaumu https://t.co/ryh6BNZqAW — GeoNet (@geonet) May 14, 2022

Several people in the area posted on social media that they had felt the jolt.

I heard that before it hit #eqnz don’t like when that happens — Ciara Mitchell 🇿🇦🇳🇿🇺🇦 (@CiaraMMitchell) May 14, 2022

Oosh I don't need coffee when a earthquake like that wakes me up #eqnz — Bridgiit (@BridgiitTv) May 14, 2022