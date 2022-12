The earthquake struck near Waverley. Photo / NZME

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake that struck near Waverley on Monday morning was felt throughout the lower North Island.

The quake struck 35 km northeast of the South Taranaki town at a depth of 67km just after 9am.

According to GeoNet, the quake was felt from New Plymouth to Wellington with most reporting the shaking as light or weak.