Close to 1000 people reported feeling the quake. Photo / Geonet

Close to 1000 people reported feeling the quake. Photo / Geonet

Close to 1000 people reported feeling a magnitude 4.0 earthquake that lightly shook Hawke’s Bay today.

The quake, centred 15km north-east of Napier at a depth of 20km, struck about 2.36pm.

Geonet also reported a weak magnitude 2.9 earthquake three days ago within 5km of Napier at a depth of 29km.





.