A magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Christchurch was felt by many on Thursday night.

Geonet reported that the 8.55pm earthquake's epicentre was just 10km east of Christchurch, at a depth of 7km.

Nearly 3000 people reportedly felt the earthquake.

Many Christchurch residents took to Twitter saying they felt a shake.

"Quite a noisy one in Heathcote Valley," one local wrote.

Shakey shakey in east Christchurch #eqnz — Penelope Pittstop (@PenelopeCnz) November 4, 2021