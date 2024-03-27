Educator Nicky Wise and Harold the Giraffe have been visiting schools in the Waipā-King Country area 20 years, bringing special Life Education messages to students. Photo / Dean Taylor

Since 2002 Harold the Giraffe has been visiting schools in the Waipā-King Country area bringing special messages across five key strands: identity and resilience, relationships and communities, food and nutrition, human biology, and substances to students.

Harold is immediately identifiable as the face of the Life Education programme through mobile classrooms, not just in our district, but throughout New Zealand.

As recognisable to our students is Nicky Wise - a passionate educator for Waipā-King Country Life Education Trust for 20 of its 22 years.

Long-serving Waipa-King Country Life Education Trust educator Nicky Wise (third from right) celebrates 20 years with fellow educator Abby Miles (second from left) and trustees, from left: Donna Davies, Mandy Rasmussen, Kay Moir, Joanne Wansbone, Nikki Willis and Jenny Smith. Absent is long-serving trustee and life member Ken Miller. Photo / Supplied

For much of that time, she was the sole educator, but increased demand saw a major fundraising programme undertaken and in 2020 a second mobile classroom was added. Today Abby Miles is the trust’s second educator, enabling the trust to reach over 8000 students annually.

Waipa-King Country Life Education Trust educators Abby Miles (left) and Nicky Wise with Harold the Giraffe. Photo / Supplied

As the school year got underway, Waipā-King Country Life Education Trust celebrated Wise’s 20 years of service with an event at Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar.

It was attended by 30 current trustees, past trustees, close associates and educators.

Trust chair Joanne Wansbone paid tribute to Nicky’s length of service and dedication to the work of Life Education.

She said the turnout was a great testament to the high regard in which she was held.

“Nicky, we’re all here tonight because you hold a special place in our hearts,” she said.

Wansbone said the trust was blessed to have her on the team for the last 20 years and it was an amazing achievement when the average lifespan of an educator is so much shorter.

“Yours is a unique workplace, moving from school to school and working in a small windowless classroom,” said Wansbone.

A decade ago educator Nicky Wise (third from right) pictured with then sponsors (from left) Andrew Carpenter (TR Group Ltd managing director) and John Wilson (Fonterra chairman) with Waipa-King Country Life Education trustees Joanne Wansbone, Ginny Ashmore and Kay Moir, former Dairy Board chairman John Storey and trustee and driver Ken Miller. Photo / Dean Taylor

“It takes a truly special person to make that classroom into such a magical place and to keep that magic fresh and exciting every time a class of children arrives, every day for 20 years.”

Wansbone said it is thanks to Nicky and her amazing work and relationship with schools that has enabled the trust to thrive and grow.

To mark the occasion she wrote a ‘little ditty’.

Tonight Nicola Wise is the star of our show

She joined forces with Harold twenty short years ago

Forever young, bubbly and beautiful, the years have not dimmed your light

You’re your own special person, and for us you’re just right

So where do I start to reflect on these last twenty years?

You’ve transformed our trust, built relationships, calmed trustee fears

Waipā King Country tamariki are the luckiest ones

They’ve had the best of your magic, your message, your care and your fun.

You’ve woven your own Nicky brand of what an educator should be

Unique, special, one of a kind – you epitomise all three

Never willing to rest on your laurels, or previous lessons

Each day a new day, each class a new blessing

Constantly learning, experimenting, creating, revising

And those lucky children soaking up all the messages you’re devising

And you’ve generously shared your talents over all of these years

So many trainee educators have benefited from your wisdom, kindness and endless ideas

Your influence has spread from the north to the south

“Go and see Nicky, she’s the best”, says educator-word-of-mouth

But you belong here in Waipā, and while we don’t mind some sharing

We’re so grateful you’re ours – our tamariki blessed with your wisdom and caring

Our schools would all claim you as their very own, such an impression you make

But being popular and sought after, never a spare minute, a toll it can take

Pushed to your limit, you needed a helper and her name was Sarah

You found her, you trained her and your workload was fairer

And now we have Abby, you found her as well, she’s a dream

Now Team Nickabby is our own number-one educator team

How many principals have you seen come and go over those brief twenty years?

How many teachers befriended and enriched by the magic you share?

And generations of children, some now with children of their own

Still celebrating Nicky, your message, and the magic for which you’re known

Trustees, chairpersons, you’ve seen a few come and go

You are the one constant, you’re the star of our show

Barely missing a meeting, and never a dinner

Having you on our team has made our team the winner!

But there’s so much more to Nicky than a Life Education view

Your educator magic flows from the person you are, the essence of you

You’re warm and you’re caring, you go the extra mile

For schools, trustees, friends or family, we all love your sparkly smile

Some people say you can, perhaps, be a bit of a drama queen

Well, I’ve searched my Nicky memory – I don’t know what they mean!

You’re passionate, enthusiastic, devoted and maybe theatrical

And that’s just how you should be, you’re perfect, you’re magical

So a huge thank you Nicky for being just who you are

You make it all look easy, that’s why you’re such a star

Behind the scenes your commitment’s unequalled, we acknowledge your sacrifice

You stop at nothing to ensure no child’s left behind, and you pay the price

