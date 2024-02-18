Tim Macindoe looks to have clinched the Hamilton East Ward by-election with 5858 votes.
The preliminary results show Macindoe was 3653 votes ahead of Leo Liu who had received 2205 votes, after polling closed on Saturday, but before special votes had been counted.
Voter turn-out was low, with just 12,429 people, or 22 per cent of eligible voters taking the chance to vote.
A final result would be announced early this week once all special votes have been validated.
Macindoe - a former National Party MP - would replace former councillor Ryan Hamilton, who resigned in October after being elected as an MP for National in last year’s general election.
The new councillor would be sworn in at a Hamilton City Council meeting on February 20.
The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Monday at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.
Preliminary results
MACINDOE, Tim 5858
LIU, Leo 2205
NAND, Jenny 1885
GONZALES, Jose 1260
BRISTER, Richard 1065
SMART, Anna 829
WEST, Michael 657
TANG, Tony 520
HENDERSON, Horiana 508
MCDONALD, John 476
NG, Jono 428
LEPINA, Marie-Claire 314
GIELEN, Jacobus 217
BECH, Aksel Danger 84
TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82
STRATFORD, Roger 27
