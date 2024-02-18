Former National Party MP Tim Macindoe is the new councillor for Hamilton East.

Former National Party MP Tim Macindoe is the new councillor for Hamilton East.

Tim Macindoe looks to have clinched the Hamilton East Ward by-election with 5858 votes.

The preliminary results show Macindoe was 3653 votes ahead of Leo Liu who had received 2205 votes, after polling closed on Saturday, but before special votes had been counted.

Voter turn-out was low, with just 12,429 people, or 22 per cent of eligible voters taking the chance to vote.

A final result would be announced early this week once all special votes have been validated.

Macindoe - a former National Party MP - would replace former councillor Ryan Hamilton, who resigned in October after being elected as an MP for National in last year’s general election.

The new councillor would be sworn in at a Hamilton City Council meeting on February 20.

The final results on the Hamilton East Ward by-election 2024 will be available on Monday at hamilton.govt.nz/elections.

Preliminary results

MACINDOE, Tim 5858

LIU, Leo 2205

NAND, Jenny 1885

GONZALES, Jose 1260

BRISTER, Richard 1065

SMART, Anna 829

WEST, Michael 657

TANG, Tony 520

HENDERSON, Horiana 508

MCDONALD, John 476

NG, Jono 428

LEPINA, Marie-Claire 314

GIELEN, Jacobus 217

BECH, Aksel Danger 84

TEMONI-SYME, Tania 82

STRATFORD, Roger 27









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



