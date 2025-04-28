- A machete-wielding man robbed a Lower Hutt dairy in the weekend, making off with half a bag of cigarettes.
- Police have arrested a 32-year-old, charging him with aggravated robbery.
- He is set to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.
A man who allegedly stormed into a dairy with a machete and made off with half a backpack of cigarettes has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Video of the harrowing incident shows a man entering the dairy on Birch St, Lower Hutt on Saturday with a large machete, which he begins waving at the staff member behind the counter and gesturing with repeatedly.
The man is clad in black, wearing a hood and a surgical mask to hide his face.