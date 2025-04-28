He puts a backpack on the counter, which the staff member then begins filling with cigarette packets while the masked man continues to wave the machete, which he also uses to hit the till.

The armed man then takes the bag and flees within a minute of entering the store. The footage then shows the shopkeeper running outside after the man, though it is not clear what he runs out to do.

The footage was posted on social media over the weekend with the son of the dairy owner asking Facebook users if they could identify the robber.

The footage shows the staff member putting cigarettes into the robber's backpack.

Police confirmed they were called to the business about 1pm on the Saturday “after a report of an individual entering the store and demanding items”.

“The individual has also allegedly caused damage to the till during the incident. Fortunately there were no injuries.”

Police investigated the matter and have now arrested a 32-year-old man. He was charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

