A man has been arrested at a Dunedin boarding house after allegedly striking the door of another tenant with a machete.
Dunedin Sergeant Matt Lee said police responded to a call at a Dunedin boarding house at 9.30am yesterday after a 29-year-old man had an altercation with another tenant.
It was alleged that the man struck the victim’s door multiple times with a machete and made threats towards the tenant.
The alleged offender was found at the house and arrested.
Sergeant Mike Calvert said yesterday dogs and armed police were called as a precaution but were stood down shortly after they arrived.