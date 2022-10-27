In Dunedin, a man was arrested after it was alleged he used a machete to strike another tenant's door. Video / Craig Baxter

A man has been arrested at a Dunedin boarding house after allegedly striking the door of another tenant with a machete.

Dunedin Sergeant Matt Lee said police responded to a call at a Dunedin boarding house at 9.30am yesterday after a 29-year-old man had an altercation with another tenant.

It was alleged that the man struck the victim’s door multiple times with a machete and made threats towards the tenant.

The alleged offender was found at the house and arrested.

Sergeant Mike Calvert said yesterday dogs and armed police were called as a precaution but were stood down shortly after they arrived.