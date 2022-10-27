Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Machete strike leads to large police callout at Dunedin boarding house

NZ Herald
Quick Read
In Dunedin, a man was arrested after it was alleged he used a machete to strike another tenant's door. Video / Craig Baxter

In Dunedin, a man was arrested after it was alleged he used a machete to strike another tenant's door. Video / Craig Baxter

A man has been arrested at a Dunedin boarding house after allegedly striking the door of another tenant with a machete.

Dunedin Sergeant Matt Lee said police responded to a call at a Dunedin boarding house at 9.30am yesterday after a 29-year-old man had an altercation with another tenant.

It was alleged that the man struck the victim’s door multiple times with a machete and made threats towards the tenant.

Read More

The alleged offender was found at the house and arrested.

Sergeant Mike Calvert said yesterday dogs and armed police were called as a precaution but were stood down shortly after they arrived.

Latest from New Zealand