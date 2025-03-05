The proposal, presented to workers late last week, seeks to disestablish 35 positions and create 21 new ones.

One of the fulltime positions in jeopardy is Loader’s role of foreman stevedore.

“This has kept me awake at night, as I know that this proposal will result in another death in the port because a foreperson will not be present,” he said.

Loader said he has witnessed six deaths in his time at the port, including of two friends. None of them happened under the supervision of a foreperson.

“I know that a foreperson being present will ensure we never have to experience this again,” he said.

“Our main responsibility is to ensure that every person who enters the port ... leaves the port alive and in one piece.”

Loader believes the proposal comes under the guise of health and safety, but would result in more deaths at the port.

“The last death in Auckland of young Pala’amo Kalati ... was a direct result of the model that LPC want to introduce in Lyttelton,” he said.

The port company’s chief executive Graeme Sumner said the proposed changes are part of its commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of staff.

Graeme Sumner, the chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The proposed changes include establishing a consistent leadership structure for our cargo handler groups to enable the focus required for safety, engagement, and productivity,” he said.

He said if the proposal were to go ahead, there would be a surplus of roles at the Lyttelton Container Terminal for affected employees to apply for.

Loader, who is also the Maritime Union of New Zealand Christchurch branch president, asked the council to instruct the port company through its investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd to honour the council’s letter of expectation by inviting unions to the table to come up with a solution that works for everyone. Fellow employees and union staff supported him at the meeting.

Sumner said the proposal is “just a proposal” at this stage, and consultation is under way with affected employees.

“Feedback has been sought and will be fully considered before making a final decision,” he said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.