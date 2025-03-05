Lyttelton Port Company is proposing job cuts, a move workers say will cost lives. Photo / File
Lyttelton Port workers are warning that a proposal to cut jobs will result in more deaths and have urged the city council owners to intervene.
The Lyttelton Port Company announced a change proposal for the container terminal that it claims would “better position our people in terms of safety, leadership support, development, and career opportunities“.
However, Lyttelton Port worker, Gerard Loader, took workers’ concerns to the company’s owner, the Christchurch City Council, on Wednesday, requesting that it intervene.
“Our main responsibility is to ensure that every person who enters the port ... leaves the port alive and in one piece.”
Loader believes the proposal comes under the guise of health and safety, but would result in more deaths at the port.
“The last death in Auckland of young Pala’amo Kalati ... was a direct result of the model that LPC want to introduce in Lyttelton,” he said.
The port company’s chief executive Graeme Sumner said the proposed changes are part of its commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of staff.
“The proposed changes include establishing a consistent leadership structure for our cargo handler groups to enable the focus required for safety, engagement, and productivity,” he said.
He said if the proposal were to go ahead, there would be a surplus of roles at the Lyttelton Container Terminal for affected employees to apply for.
Loader, who is also the Maritime Union of New Zealand Christchurch branch president, asked the council to instruct the port company through its investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd to honour the council’s letter of expectation by inviting unions to the table to come up with a solution that works for everyone. Fellow employees and union staff supported him at the meeting.
Sumner said the proposal is “just a proposal” at this stage, and consultation is under way with affected employees.
“Feedback has been sought and will be fully considered before making a final decision,” he said.
