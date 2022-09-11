Voyager 2022 media awards
Lumping it: Is NZ's breast cancer system failing high-risk women?

18 minutes to read
By Sarah Catherall

A one-size-fits-all approach to our breast-cancer screening programme is letting down high-risk women, say critics.

Just days before her 50th birthday early last month, Nichola Turenhout had her first round of chemotherapy. Two months earlier,

