Lumping it: Is NZ's breast cancer system failing high-risk women?

A one-size-fits-all approach to our breast-cancer screening programme is letting down high-risk women, say critics.

Just days before her 50th birthday early last month, Nichola Turenhout had her first round of chemotherapy. Two months earlier, on June 16, the Auckland journalist had a mastectomy to remove a tumour. When the cancer was taken out, it was 12.8cm in size – almost half the length of a ruler, and double the size of what an MRI scan had suggested. She also had two lymph nodes removed, as the cancer had spread there.

But until April this year, Turenhout had no idea she had cancer. Over the previous decade, since her 40th birthday, the Auckland-based NZ Writers College founder had six mammograms. All were clear. A mammogram can pick up a cancer as small as a grain of rice (about 7mm), but Turenhout's growing lump was missed.

"I think it was many years old but it was never picked up despite so many annual mammograms and all the money I spent on screening," she says.

At her first screening a decade ago, Turenhout was told she had dense breasts – a type of breast tissue affecting an estimated one in 10 women, which elevates the risk of breast cancer and is more difficult to detect on a standard mammogram. In New Zealand, however, women getting publicly funded mammograms aren't told they have dense breasts – it's only in the private system that this information is shared.

Turenhout's breast cancer was believed to be missed for two reasons. Despite getting regular mammograms – some she self-funded – her dense breasts made her tumour more difficult to find, and it was a rarer form: lobular cancer, which is harder to detect on a standard mammogram.

The mother of two is getting chemotherapy at a time when some breast cancer specialists and lobbyists are calling for changes to BreastScreen Aotearoa, our population-based mammogram screening and breast-cancer treatment programme.

Mammograms cost the country about $60 million a year, although about 270,000 of the 767,000 eligible women don't even get one. There are also concerns about a screening backlog after Covid lockdowns.

Overseas, new breast-screening technologies are taking off, such as 3D mammogram, and contrast-enhanced mammogram (CEM), an alternative to an MRI that is being trialled at BreastScreen Central, the Hutt Hospital-based Wellington regional service, and used by breast specialist Monica Saini, who works at Hutt, in her nearby private clinic. In this country, the 3D mammogram – a more thorough screening tool – is used for initial screening only in private clinics. In the public sector, its use is restricted to further investigation and diagnosis.

Personalised screening

Not all breasts are equal and critics of our screening programme say the one-size-fits-all approach to screening and treatment doesn't work for many women, especially those most at risk of breast cancer. Some are calling for more personalised screening, which might have helped women like Turenhout. The lower house of the Dutch parliament, for example, has supported clinicians' calls to offer MRI scans to women with extremely dense breasts as part of the national screening programme, after the country's 10-year-long DENSE trial found it was the most effective way of finding cancers in these women.

Turenhout was always vigilant about screening her dense breasts, especially when she began noticing lumps. "I paid for extra ultrasounds locally because I kept getting these lumps." In July last year, her mammogram was clear. But later in the year, she found three lumps in her right breast – each the size of a small grape.

Not all breasts are equal and critics of our screening programme say the one-size-fits-all approach to screening and treatment doesn't work for many women. Photo / Rebekah Vos, Unsplash

Eventually, those three lumps "joined forces". In April, her worried GP sent her off for a mammogram, an ultrasound and also an MRI. "It was bad news," Turenhout says. "Everyone was genuinely confused. I'd had clear mammograms and even an ultrasound. To this day, no one has been able to explain to me what happened and how my cancer was missed, and how that cancer grew so big without being detected."

Turenhout is booked for her next round of chemotherapy. With seven mammograms, five ultrasounds and a mastectomy behind her, she will self-fund an MRI on her other breast every year. "I've made a solemn promise that I won't get a mammogram again."

High success rate

Breast cancer is the No 1 cause of death for New Zealand women aged under 65, according to the Breast Cancer Foundation. Each year, 3500 cases are diagnosed and 600-700 women die of the disease. The foundation's 30,000 Voices report, released in February, found our five-year survival rate of 91 per cent appears to be as good as comparable countries; our surgical and clinical work is as good as across the Tasman, and our screening programme is better at detecting cancer than the UK's (where mammogram is offered every three years, not biennially, and only to women aged 50 to 70).

The report highlighted a significant increase in 10-year survival rates for women aged 45-69. "This is potentially related to increased participation in breast screening," it says.

Women whose cancer is picked up via a mammogram, rather than presenting with symptoms, are much more likely to survive. But there are "stubborn stains" – younger women, Māori and Pacific Island women, and women with triple-negative breast cancer (where cells test negative for estrogen and progesterone receptors and HER2) are more likely to die from the disease.

The foundation's research manager, Adele Gautier, says our mammogram success rate is very high at 88 per cent – more accurate than bowel-cancer screening, for example. "Mammograms are still the best way to find breast cancers," she says.

But screening doesn't find every cancer – as evidenced by Turenhout's experience. Doctors talk about the "interval" cancers they see between mammograms, which are often more aggressive.

And women should not think a "no evidence of breast cancer" result is a guarantee, says Gautier. "It just means that they couldn't see anything. If your breasts are dense, there's even more of a chance of that. It's important to keep checking your breasts and going to your doctor if you notice anything."

The foundation is interested in the findings of the Dutch DENSE trial, which other countries are taking note of. The European Society of Breast Imaging this year recommended that women with extremely dense breasts are offered a breast MRI every 2-4 years and called for all screening organisations to give women their density information.

Gautier says a working group could look at what would be best for New Zealand. "The 10 per cent of women who have extremely dense breasts have a sufficiently higher risk of breast cancer that a tailored screening protocol is justified. But I don't think we should assume that four-yearly MRIs are best for us."

A dense picture

First, women need information about their breast density – that's the catchcry from everyone interviewed for this article.

In the US, 38 of the 50 states require women to be informed about their density, after the federal government proposed mandating it. A study in Western Australia, which also requires this reporting, found women were more likely to enrol for a mammogram if they knew their breasts were extremely dense.

Here, we don't even know how many women have extremely dense breasts – is it more than the 10 per cent of women in the US, less or about the same?

The only way to get that information via a mammogram is to go private.

"We think that's inequitable," Gautier says. "We do believe that women who have dense breasts should be told about that, and it should be reported back to the GP. The argument that women can't handle it is not acceptable. You wouldn't hear the same argument being used for men."

Late last year, 41 women signed a submission calling on BreastScreen Aotearoa to inform women about their breast density in mammograms. All of them had an interval cancer – known to be more aggressive – that had been missed in a mammogram.

Fay Sowerby detected her breast cancer when she found a tumour four months after a mammogram failed to spot anything. Photo / Supplied

"We have all subsequently discovered we have dense breasts. Some of us have had to hunt out this information for ourselves, rather than be told by our medical teams," they wrote.

"Please absorb the traumatic journeys we have all had to walk, the more invasive treatment our bodies have endured, the more risk we are now living with due to the later diagnoses, and seriously consider revising the current policy urgently. Would you, or your loved ones, wish to walk any of our journeys?"

Nikki Slade Robinson, a children's author based in Ōpōtiki, was one of the signatories. She found her cancer five months after a mammogram gave her the all-clear. "I had never heard of dense breasts until after my diagnosis and it was a shock."

She had a tough 2019: a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Now in remission, she is still concerned that women with high-risk breast density are not told unless they are screened in a private clinic. After mutations in the BRCA [breast cancer 1 and breast cancer 2] genes, density is one of the highest risk factors for women to develop breast cancer, she says. "We need the screening policy updated to routinely advise and appropriately screen these women so their cancers are also detected early."

'Insufficient evidence'

But that information won't be shared with women anytime soon. A spokesperson for our National Screening Unit says the programme is like others in the UK and parts of Australia that don't measure or report breast density. "Increased breast density is a known risk factor for breast cancer because cancers can be masked by dense breast tissue, making them harder to diagnose on mammography. However, the risk of the masking effect of the dense breast tissue is lower since BreastScreen Aotearoa moved fully to digital mammography as opposed to the old analogue-based [X-ray] technology, reducing the chances of a breast cancer being missed."

The harms of extra imaging via an ultrasound or MRI were likely to outweigh the benefits for women with dense breasts who had an average risk of breast cancer, the spokesperson said. There was not enough evidence that extra monitoring of women with dense breasts would reduce breast cancer deaths. Instead, extra imaging could cause anxiety, overdiagnosis, unnecessary biopsies and extra cost.

Fay Sowerby detected her breast cancer when she found a tumour four months after a mammogram failed to spot anything. When the lump and her breast were removed in 2013, she was told she had dense breasts and the cancer was stage 3. Almost a decade on, Sowerby is pushing for better screening and research into breast cancer through her role as chair of Breast Cancer Cure and secretary of the Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition.

Sowerby has a wish list. She thinks New Zealand should move away from a one-size-fits-all approach of biennial mammography to tailored screening that takes a woman's risk of breast cancer into account, especially those with extremely dense breasts or a genetic predisposition to the disease.

She points to four international trials that are all focused on giving women more personalised breast screening, either by complementing or optimising a public programme. All work out the risk of a woman having breast cancer at a younger age by assessing their breasts (dense, heterogeneous or fatty), family or genetic history, and clinical and lifestyle risks.

Sowerby argues that some New Zealand women may not need to be screened every two years. Others may need to start younger and have an annual mammogram topped up with ultrasound, MRI or other screening tools.

"We need to get better at identifying a woman's breast health. At the age of 30, a woman could begin to understand what form of screening she may need going forward and whether she might need to start younger or older. She could work that out with her GP."

The screening age should drop to 40, especially for Māori and Pasifika women who are more likely to have dense breasts and a higher cancer risk. Māori are 33 per cent more likely and Pasifika women 52 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer than European women.

Women with extremely dense breasts should be able to access a free ultrasound as a screening tool. "There's a general acceptance we need to adapt things. Five years ago, we couldn't have had these conversations but we need to get more strategic now. It won't necessarily cost more money. We can find ways of making our screening programme more effective," Sowerby says.

Playing catch-up

Meanwhile, breast screening still hasn't caught up with pre-Covid levels. By the end of June, the latest statistics available, BreastScreen Aotearoa was 30,727 screens below its 70 per cent coverage target, at 66 per cent.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, which manages hospital and primary health services, says before Covid, women were waiting an average of 25.6 months between screenings, against a target of 24 months. They are now waiting an average of 27.1 months. With a $10 million funding boost to catch up and cater for population growth, screening providers have extended their hours and are running extra clinics, the spokesperson says. "Te Whatu Ora is reviewing how programme capacity could be increased."

Some doctors, and others lobbying for patients, are worried that breast cancer may surge again, especially in vulnerable groups. According to the 30,000 Voices report, Pasifika women suffered the biggest drop in mammograms during the pandemic – participation dropping from being consistently above the 70 per cent target to 59.4 per cent.

Covid has had other harmful effects. Dr Marion Kuper, an oncologist at Waikato Hospital, is treating several patients with advanced cancer who could not see a doctor during Covid restrictions. "My patients who presented very late with a lump would say they detected it in Covid but they couldn't have access to their doctor because everything was by phone or teleconsultation. Biopsies were delayed and GPs couldn't assess them.

"I would say, 'Why did you let it come that far, when a cancer had gone so late?' It's a challenge for the health sector. Sometimes the cancers were starting to ulcerate and weep. We're seeing this with other cancers, too, like bowel and lung."

Genetic links

Turenhout had invasive lobular cancer – a cancer found in the breast lobules, which is typically hormone-fuelled and makes up about 12 per cent of cases. It grows in long strands, rather than in lumps, so is harder to pick up on mammograms and, sometimes, ultrasounds. It can be less responsive to chemotherapy, and is always treated with endocrine therapy as a starting point.

Professor Parry Guilford, head of the cancer genetics lab at the University of Otago, says mammograms miss about a third of lobular cancers, compared with a failure rate of about 10 per cent for ductal cancers. An ultrasound and mammogram together can often pick up a lobular cancer, but the gold standard is the MRI, which detects about 90 per cent of lobular cancers.

Because they are often detected at a later stage, this can affect a patient's chance of survival, Guilford says.

He is part of a team looking for genetic links to breast cancer. It's part of an international move to look more closely at a woman's total make-up: not just breasts but genes, which can influence whether she is more likely to get breast cancer, and if she does, whether there is more risk of it spreading and worsening. The emphasis is increasingly on avoiding chemotherapy where possible, and a genetic blueprint can help oncologists decide.

Some genetic-screening tools aren't yet available in the public sector. Kuper says MammaPrint, a gene profile test, can be used in the early stage of hormone-related breast cancer to see if chemotherapy can be avoided. Kuper says: "I can offer that, but it's expensive [at $3000-$6000]. That's a lot of money for a diagnostic test. Most patients can't afford that."

Turenhout has been advised that chemotherapy combined with endocrine therapy gives her the best chance of fighting her cancer. Yes, she was told she had dense breasts many years ago via a private mammogram, but her story reflects the complexity of breast-cancer screening that many talk about.

"My biggest complaint is that no one told me that mammograms and ultrasounds aren't enough in my case. Both in the private and public sector, I wasn't warned. If I had been advised to self-fund an MRI, I might not have been able to afford the $1400, but at least it is more honest than pretending that the mammogram screening I was doing was good enough. Legally, ethically, we should be told, both in the private and public sector."

Getting the picture

New technologies offer an alternative to high-priced MRI scans for detecting breast cancer in high-risk women.

Monica Saini points to a black-and-white image of a breast on the computer screen. The mouse hovers as the US-trained breast radiologist flicks through some of the 139 different pictures of her left breast. This is a 2D- and 3D-combined mammogram – an option Saini offers in her private breast clinic in Lower Hutt, where women pay for gold-standard screening.

Saini explains the difference between the 3D and a 2D mammogram offered in our public screening programme. "You can see as I'm scrolling through the 3D one that I can see all the fibrous tissue, which shows up as white. Cancers are also white. This 3D mammogram is like looking slice by slice through the breast."

In every 1000 women, she says, you find about six cancers with a 3D mammogram, versus about four with a 2D. But there are limits: a 3D mammogram takes more time, as each one has about 300 images a breast radiologist needs to check, rather than four images in a 2D mammogram.

At $350 a pop, it's money well spent for women more at risk of breast cancer – those with dense breasts, or with an extensive family history of breast cancer.

She shows the results of a 3D mammogram for one of her patients with breast cancer. The woman came in with nipple changes. Saini first gave her a 2D mammogram "but I couldn't find anything. So we did a 3D, and she had a 1cm cancer sitting there." A follow-up ultrasound found two cancers measuring 2.5cm. She then conducted a contrast-enhanced mammogram (CEM). "I was concerned there was more disease than I could see on 3D mammogram and ultrasound. The contrast-enhanced mammogram found 4cm of cancer.

"Look at it," she points. "All this fibrous, dense breast tissue can hide cancers. Now with contrast, you see that 4cm of triangle of cancer that is not seen on the other tests. Finding this is also helpful for the surgeon, because they know it's 4cm of cancer, so they can do breast-conserving surgery and have clear margins."

Saini once worked as a medical adviser to the US company that makes the CEM software being trialled at BreastScreen Central, the public screening service for the Wellington region based at Hutt Hospital. Her private clinic, Breast Institute NZ, is across the road, and is currently the only private facility in the country to offer CEM. At Hutt Hospital, only women with newly diagnosed cancers and at higher risk of having further obscured disease are considered appropriate candidates for CEM.

The trial at Hutt is comparing the effectiveness of CEM with MRI screening in 20 women with breast cancer.

Saini says CEM, which costs her private patients $680, is an alternative to an MRI. But it is quicker, cheaper, and not as stressful for the patient, and the radiologist has just four images to look at, rather than about 2000 from an MRI. "Seven minutes after the dye is injected, you have an answer."

In parts of Europe, she says, women aged 40 or older who present with a lump will be referred straight for a CEM.

Asked if it should be more widely available here, she points to our under-resourced cancer-screening service and the lack of doctors and technologists. "Yes, CEM is more cut and dried. You can take an existing machine and you just add the software. This is where I think it's great when there's not enough MRI availability. But CEM is not a test for everybody; it's for moderate- or high-risk people. It could be a great test to look at how much disease there is in someone presenting with cancer."

Saini's mission is to end stage 3 and stage 4 breast cancer. "Advanced breast cancer should not happen with today's technology."