Lower North Island man who raped child jailed for almost six years

The man appeared in the District Court in Porirua today. His job and other identifying details were permanently suppressed. Photo / NZME

A lower North Island man has been sent to prison for raping a child who was younger than 12 at the time.

Judge James Johnston sentenced the man to five years and eight months imprisonment for rape in the Porirua District Court today.

The man admitted and was convicted last month of the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In a victim impact statement read by an advocate, the child wrote that after the offending she was scared and she didn't want her mother to know.

The child also said she felt guilty at times for putting the man in jail, but was slowly learning to believe that she hadn't done anything wrong.

"I hate what [the offender] did to me, but I don't hate him as a person."

His job and other identifying details have been suppressed permanently by Johnston.

The offender's lawyer, Paul Surridge, had asked the judge to move the sentence starting point down, as he said his client had genuine remorse and a willingness to accept his guilt.

However, the Crown argued the judge had already included discounts for good behaviour and that there would be psychological harm to the victim in the long run.

During sentencing Johnston told the hearing the survivor "did not do anything wrong" and that she was not responsible for what happened to the man.

The offender was given discounts for his remorse, guilty plea, lack of previous offending and good character.

Aggravating features of the offending included the vulnerability of the survivor, ongoing consequences to her and a breach of trust.