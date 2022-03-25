A 22-year-old man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital after an altercation earlier this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Lower Hutt man was seriously injured after an altercation with someone at the property next door.

Police are continuing to investigate and can't say how the man was injured, but say there was an altercation between neighbouring properties in Epuni on Tuesday morning.

They were called to an address on Trinity Ave shortly after 10am, where they found the man seriously injured.

The 22-year-old remains in a serious condition at Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit.

He was initially transported to Hutt Hospital by police, before an ambulance was called to take him to Wellington Hospital.

Inquiries are continuing and no charges have been laid at this stage. Others involved in the incident have been spoken to.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the man remained in a serious condition.