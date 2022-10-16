Craig McKelvie in 2009. Photo / File

A man killed after a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Friday night was a "career criminal" who poured petrol over an elderly victim last year and hit him with a hammer.

Police today named 52-year-old Craig McKelvie as the man who died after last week's assault.

Police were called to a house on Mason St on Friday night where they found McKelvie had been seriously assaulted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said McKelvie was located at a Mason Ave address in Moera, Lower Hutt, about 10pm on October 14.

Emergency services attended the scene quickly, however, McKelvie died from his injuries in the hospital, Todd said.

Todd said police believe friends or associates of McKelvie may hold information that could help in this investigation.

"We would like to hear from anyone who spoke with him in the days before his death," Todd said

In April of this year, McKelvie was sentenced to three months home detention for assaulting an elderly man who had taken out a $10,000 hit on his head.

During the trial, Judge Davidson described McKelvie as a "career criminal", with a criminal history that spans from the mid-1980s right up to 2021, including a conviction for attempted murder.

On the evening of May 3, 2021, McKelvie and an associate went to the address where an elderly man, his victim, was visiting.

Throwing petrol on the man, McKelvie described the threatening act as impulsive. The pair then assaulted the victim, punching and slapping him in the face and striking him with a hammer.

McKelvie's victim suffered significant injuries including burns to the stomach, neck and forearm as well as bruising from the physical attack.

The court heard that McKelvie denied involvement in a number of acts outlined in the summary of facts, including the throwing of the scalding hot water, the striking of the man with a wheel brace and the theft of a credit card.

In December 2005, McKelvie kidnapped a woman who was forced to watch as her dog was shot in front of her.

The 20-year-old woman was exercising her crossbred dog Iwi in a Riverbank St park when McKelvie allegedly drove up in a car, pointed a sawn-off shotgun at her and ordered her and the dog into the vehicle.

They were then taken to an isolated part of the Akatarawa Cemetery, where McKelvie allegedly loaded the gun and allegedly pointed it at the woman before shooting the dog.

McKelvie pleaded not guilty to seven charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill and wilfully ill-treating an animal, and the Wellington District Court judge had no choice but to dismiss the charges after the complainant failed to show up to court.