Police are hoping the public can help identify two people following a robbery at a dairy. Photo / NZ Police

The victim of a Lower Hutt dairy robbery is “shaken” after sustaining injuries to his head and chest.

The attack happened at a dairy on Waiwhetu Rd on July 16 at 9pm, police said.

“Two males have entered the store and allegedly assaulted an employee and stole cigarettes and cash,” a police spokesperson said.

“The victim of this attack sustained injuries to his head, chest and abdomen area and is understandably shaken.”

Police are now asking the public to help them identify two individuals who appear to have been captured on CCTV footage.

“Police are committed to holding those involved responsible for their actions and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the people pictured.”

Anyone with information about the pair should contact police via 105 referencing file number 230716/3271. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

