Schoolboy, Taylor Mathews and his father Brett have currently covered 49.5 km and raised thousands of dollars. Photo / Givealittle

After being inspired by a family member who had previously raised money completing a running challenge, Taylor set out to run 100km.

Taylor’s mother, Erica Mathews, told the Herald he had hoped to raise $500 on Givealittle.

In the past two weeks, he has raised more than $9000.

Taylor Mathews with his grandmother Janet. Photo / Givealittle

“You should have seen his little face when we put the page together ... I don’t think he’d even gone for one run yet, and people had already started donating,” she said.

“It was pretty special, and he’s pretty proud of himself.

“We’re a close family, we’re all in the same region and she’s [Janet] been so supportive and heavily involved in his life.”

At only 67 years old, Taylor’s grandmother Janet was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer eight weeks ago. Photo / Givealittle

Mathews said her son has a huge “passion for running” and is highly motivated after completing his first season with the local harriers club, Trentham United Harriers.

“It is a long way. He’s got a little bit of a schedule going on, so he’s running before school four mornings a week and a regular at Parkrun.”

She said Taylor is currently chipping away at the giant goal, 5km at a time.

Schoolboy Taylor Mathews, joined by his father Brett and other family members, has so far completed 49.5km. Photo / Supplied

Mathews said Janet was overwhelmed, very excited and proud of him.

“He’s feeling pretty special to be able to do this for his Nana,” she said.

Te Omanga Hospice chief executive, Biddy Harford, told the Herald they were incredibly grateful for the support.

“We are blown away with his determination and effort, and the support he has received from his supporters to date.

“The funds raised make a real difference to the patients and families we care for, ensuring they receive free specialist palliative care when they need it most,” Harford said.

Mathews said her mother-in-law has hospice nurses coming to her house every day as she is in the final stages of palliative care.

“They’ve certainly helped in ways that we couldn’t imagine. She’s still able to be at home, which is really nice. That was one of her wishes.”