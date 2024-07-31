Sharni’s vision was to see that every baby born in the community was adequately clothed and every new family cared for, supported and encouraged during that all-important time after the birth and throughout the child’s first year.

And for the 10 years, Sharni has been at the helm, officially operations manager – until Tuesday this week.

An event was held to celebrate 10 years of Loving Arms, with guests including the first officially registered mum from 2014, and her 10-year-old daughter.

Loving Arms founders Jamie and Sharni Budd amongst the bulk items in storage. Photo / Dean Taylor

Jamie spoke of the journey the couple undertook to create the organisation they’re now handing over to the next team.

He spoke of the work and ideas they put in place to make it work, especially Sharni.

He spoke of the need in the community, and how that need keeps growing to the point where Loving Arms has now helped more than 5000 families in this and surrounding communities, with goods valued at more than $5 million, received and distributed through donations and volunteered time.

And he thanked everyone who has played a part in the process that has enabled Loving Arms to help so many families.

Jamie also spoke of the faith they put in God and how that faith has been repaid.

“We have been blessed,” he said.

The couple made the decision for Sharni to step down so she could reduce her stress and concentrate on her health.

She is looking forward to going back to being a mum and relaxing with the hobbies she has missed; reading, gardening and cooking.

The couple have eight children, seven still at home, although most days there are between 10 and a dozen in the home counting friends.

She said it sounds stressful, but she was looking forward to being at home for a while.

The plan is to take a break and then assess what is next.

Sharni has undertaken a course in bookkeeping and accounting with the intention of setting up a home business if she is up to it.

Jamie said the first goal was to turn off after 10 years of putting others first.

Sharni said the rewards had been tremendous.

“We are bursting at the seams and always in demand to do even more, but I love working in the community, for the community,” she said.

The long-term plan is for Jaime to also leave the organisation.

Four years ago they formed the Loving Arms Charitable Trust, with Jamie serving as chairman of the board and Sharni as a board member.

Jamie left his job as the Associate Pastor at Zion Church to be a stay-at-home dad, releasing Sharni to work full-time at Loving Arms.

At the August board AGM, Sharni will step down. Jamie will carry on until near the end of the year to help with the transition before he also steps down.

“We have full confidence in the staff, volunteers and board to carry on what we started,” said Jamie.

“Our success and growth has always been because it is a team effort and because of the ownership of everyone involved.”

Loving Arms new operations manager Zelda Nortje (second from left) and team leader Jackie Wilkins (third from left) with volunteers, from left: Roger George, Marie Emmett, Jan MacDonald, Ina Vlaanderen and Shirley Green at the sorting station. Photo / Dean Taylor

A crucial part of the transition is the appointment of Zelda Nortje to take over as operations manager.

Nortje has been with Loving Arms for seven years, five as a volunteer and the last two employed as team leader, that role now being taken by Jackie Wilkins.

Jamie said the job descriptions had been fine-tuned to make sure the are achievable for the new team and take advantage of their strengths.

Nortje said she accepted the position because she loves the organsisation and the work they do.

The Budds describe it as a passion and say Loving Arms is in good hands.

Nortje said there are challenges around funding and increased demand in these difficult times, but the positive feedback for the good work they do is what drives everyone.

“We can offer a little bit of hope and help to people who are struggling,” she said.

“We know that makes a difference.”

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with over 35 years experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.