Loving Arms founder and operations manager Sharni Budd (right) is stepping down after 10 years and handing over to Zelda Nortje. Photo / Dean Taylor
This month marks two major milestones for Te Awamutu charity Loving Arms – the celebration of 10 years of helping mums and families and the handing over of the reins from founder Sharni Budd to the new team.
A decade ago, Sharni saw one new mum in need and decided she would try to help. Her goal was to help that one mum so she gave what she could and turned to social media for more help.
Soon she had enough donated clothing and vouchers to help 10 new mums. The seed for Loving Arms was sown.
And that seed flourished beyond expectations, with Loving Arms husband and wife team of Sharni and Jamie Budd signing on their 5000th family needing help earlier this year.
The original goal remains the same: Every baby matters and every family counts.
Sharni’s vision was to see that every baby born in the community was adequately clothed and every new family cared for, supported and encouraged during that all-important time after the birth and throughout the child’s first year.
And for the 10 years, Sharni has been at the helm, officially operations manager – until Tuesday this week.
An event was held to celebrate 10 years of Loving Arms, with guests including the first officially registered mum from 2014, and her 10-year-old daughter.
Jamie spoke of the journey the couple undertook to create the organisation they’re now handing over to the next team.
He spoke of the work and ideas they put in place to make it work, especially Sharni.
He spoke of the need in the community, and how that need keeps growing to the point where Loving Arms has now helped more than 5000 families in this and surrounding communities, with goods valued at more than $5 million, received and distributed through donations and volunteered time.
And he thanked everyone who has played a part in the process that has enabled Loving Arms to help so many families.
Jamie also spoke of the faith they put in God and how that faith has been repaid.
“We have been blessed,” he said.
The couple made the decision for Sharni to step down so she could reduce her stress and concentrate on her health.
She is looking forward to going back to being a mum and relaxing with the hobbies she has missed; reading, gardening and cooking.
The couple have eight children, seven still at home, although most days there are between 10 and a dozen in the home counting friends.
She said it sounds stressful, but she was looking forward to being at home for a while.