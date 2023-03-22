A still from the Love Better campaign. Photo / Love Better

By RNZ

The Government has launched a campaign to help young people navigate break-ups with the long-term aim of preventing family violence, believed to be the first of its kind.

Love Better offers text, phone or email contact through Youthline with advice specifically for young people going through a relationship break-up.

Funded by $6.4 million over three years through previously announced allocations, it followed 2022 research by Kantar which found 62 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 had been through a break-up, with 72 per cent of reporting harm or having done harm.

Associate Social Development Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Family and Sexual Violence Prevention Minister Marama Davidson launched the service from the Youthline offices in Auckland this morning.

Radhakrishnan said supporting young people through these formative experiences could improve how they approached relationships in future.

“We know that break-ups hurt. We want to support our young people to deal with the hurt and know that there is a way through without harming themselves or others,” she said.

“Love Better, which asks young people to ‘own the feels,’ is a primary prevention campaign that features young people sharing real stories to help their peers who may be going through similar experiences.”

She said the programme had not been trialled by any government around the world, but New Zealand needed innovative approaches to “break the cycle” of New Zealand’s “shameful statistics”.

Davidson welcomed the launch as an extension of the Government’s delivery on Te Aorerekura, the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

“Since the launch of Te Aorerekura and our initial Action Plan in December 2021, all 40 actions are under way.

“This campaign sits alongside work already under way to support young people with healthy boundaries and attitudes to relationships, including the refresh of the school curriculum.”

The service can be accessed by texting 234, calling 0800 376 633, or emailing lovebetter@youthline.co.nz.



