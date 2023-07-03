Canterbury residents have taken to social media to express their confusion and fascination over a large bang heard shortly before 9am.

Locals commented on posts about the noise, claiming their windows rattled, houses shook and that it was felt in various suburbs.

“Scared the shizers out of me,” one resident said, while another mentioned they heard the boom in Woodend before hearing a “wobbling sound”.

Another resident said the noise nearly caused her to drop her coffee, describing the sound as “very, very loud”.

One resident, Kala Shaw, captured the bang on video - she was getting her son ready in the morning when she heard the loud noise.

The bang is believed to have come from Woodend. Photo / Danny De Hek

“I immediately thought it was an earthquake, so I grabbed my child and felt the house move a little,” she said.

“I could hear the sound ricocheted a little afterwards, but I checked GeoNet and saw no quakes reported.”

Shaw said she’d checked with friends in Rangiora and realised they’d missed the sound entirely, which suggested to her the noise was closer to her Ravenswood home in Woodend.

“Nobody can see anything‚ there are lots of reports online.”

One resident speculated online the noise might have been caused by a meteor, while another said they thought parts of their house broke off given the sound.

“I heard it too went running out thinking a car had crashed,” one commenter mentioned after hearing the sound.

Police said they had received multiple reports of the bang, which they attributed to possibly having come from Woodend.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the noise,” a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency is not responding at this stage to the reports.

- More to come