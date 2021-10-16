Lotto's Super Saturday: Could you be $35 million richer tonight?

A mouth-watering $35 million is up for grabs in tonight's Lotto Powerball Super Saturday draw. Photo / NZME

Kiwis are nervously holding their Lotto tickets tonight ahead of a chance to become an overnight multi-millionaire.

A staggering $35 million is up for grabs in the Lotto Powerball draw at 8pm.

Powerball hit the huge sum after the draw wasn't struck on Wednesday.

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

At the time, the woman told the Herald she didn't realise she had won even after seeing an email from Lotto the morning after the draw, and initially thought her prize was just $11,500.

"It was unbelievable. My sister and I just sat in the car screaming – it was such a cool moment," said the woman who did not wish to be named.

Earlier this month two tickets shared Lotto First Division after a computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19

Powerball wins in 2021

January 2: $2.8 million - The Market Store, Twizel

January 2: $2.8 million - Fresh Choice, Te Anau

January 6: $4.5 million - Te Aroha Supermarket, Te Aroha

January 20: $8.5 million - Western Heights Foodmarket, Rotorua

February 27: $22.5 million - MyLotto, Christchurch

March 13: $8.25 million - Paper Plus, Matamata

March 20: $5.2 million - Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

March 24: $4.25 million - MyLotto, Northland

April 17: $14.25 million - MyLotto, Auckland

May 8: $12.3 million - Hylite Dairy, Auckland

June 5: $16.5 million - MyLotto , Hamilton

June 26: $13 million - New World Merrilands, New Plymouth



July 24: $17.16 million - West City Lotto, Auckland

July 31: $5.3 million - MyLotto, Ashburton

August 21: $11.5 million - MyLotto, Auckland