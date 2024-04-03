Lady luck has struck Rotorua twice with two winning Lotto tickets, including Powerball, sold in the city.
Fifteen players nationwide each won $22,215 with Lotto second division in last night’s live Lotto draw while four also won Powerball, taking their total winnings to $28,071.
A winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Rotorua while a winning Powerball ticket was sold at Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Posts.
Meanwhile, a person from Thames is $1 million richer after winning Lotto first division.
The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square and Lotto.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23m
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
Countdown St Johns - Auckland
Paper Plus Pukekohe - Auckland
Martina Four Square & Lotto (+PB) - Thames
MyLotto - Hamilton
New World Hillcrest (+PB) - Hamilton
Woolworths Te Awamutu (+PB) - Waikato
Pak’nSave Rotorua - Rotorua
Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Posts (+PB) - Rotorua
Praters Four Square - Taupō
The Paper Trail - Manawatū-Whanganui
Coastlands Lotto - Paraparaumu
MyLotto - Wellington
Pak’nSave Kilbirnie - Wellington
Lotto millionaires in 2024
January 3: $1 million - MyLotto, Gisborne
January 6: $1 million - MyLotto, Rotorua
January 10: $1 million - MyLotto, Christchurch City
January 27: $17.25 million - MyLotto, Canterbury
January 31: $1 million - MyLotto, Auckland
February 7: $1 million - MyLotto, Otago
February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay
February 24: $1 million - MyLotto, Whangārei
February 28: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury
March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago
March 9: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury
March 20: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury
April 3: $1 million - Martina Four Square & Lotto, Thames