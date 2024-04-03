Winning tickets were sold in two Rotorua stores.

Lady luck has struck Rotorua twice with two winning Lotto tickets, including Powerball, sold in the city.

Fifteen players nationwide each won $22,215 with Lotto second division in last night’s live Lotto draw while four also won Powerball, taking their total winnings to $28,071.

A winning ticket was sold at Pak’nSave Rotorua while a winning Powerball ticket was sold at Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Posts.

Meanwhile, a person from Thames is $1 million richer after winning Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Martina Four Square and Lotto.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23m

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

Countdown St Johns - Auckland

Paper Plus Pukekohe - Auckland

Martina Four Square & Lotto (+PB) - Thames

MyLotto - Hamilton

New World Hillcrest (+PB) - Hamilton

Woolworths Te Awamutu (+PB) - Waikato

Pak’nSave Rotorua - Rotorua

Ngongotahā Books Lotto & Posts (+PB) - Rotorua

Praters Four Square - Taupō

The Paper Trail - Manawatū-Whanganui

Coastlands Lotto - Paraparaumu

MyLotto - Wellington

Pak’nSave Kilbirnie - Wellington

Lotto millionaires in 2024

January 3: $1 million - MyLotto, Gisborne

January 6: $1 million - MyLotto, Rotorua

January 10: $1 million - MyLotto, Christchurch City

January 27: $17.25 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

January 31: $1 million - MyLotto, Auckland

February 7: $1 million - MyLotto, Otago

February 10: $8.3 million - MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

February 24: $1 million - MyLotto, Whangārei

February 28: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 2: $12.3 million - MyLotto, Otago

March 9: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

March 20: $1 million - MyLotto, Canterbury

April 3: $1 million - Martina Four Square & Lotto, Thames







