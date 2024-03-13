Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: Winning second division ticket sold in Mount Maunganui

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
Ten people nationwide won with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

Ten people nationwide won with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Mount Maunganui.

Ten people nationwide each won $20,110 with Lotto second division in last night’s live draw.

The winning Mount Maunganui ticket was sold at Girven Rd Micro Mart.

A winning Powerball second division ticket was also sold at Countdown Huntly, taking their total winnings to $32,677.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the below stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Mitchell’s Paper Power - Auckland

Meg Star - Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MyLotto - Auckland

Countdown Huntly (+PB) - Huntly

MyLotto - Hamilton

Girven Rd Micro Mart - Mount Maunganui

Four Square Bulls - Bulls

Pak’nSave Lower Hutt - Lower Hutt

MyLotto - Nelson

Countdown Amberley - Amberley


Latest from New Zealand