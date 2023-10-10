The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.

A Whakatāne couple “still can’t believe” their luck after winning $500,000 in Lotto’s Strike Four draw last Saturday.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players, although the man said the win was a total “fluke.”

“I was in town shopping with my kids when I happened to pop into the store next door and buy a ticket for the draw that evening – which worked out pretty well in hindsight,” the man said via a statement from Lotto NZ.

“I left the ticket in the car and completely forgot about it. It wasn’t until Monday morning on my way to work that I remembered and decided to check it in-store.”

“The retailer told me that someone in Whakatāne had won $500,000, and I thought, ‘Good for them’. I couldn’t believe it when they put my tickets through and said I’d won Strike Four.”

After filling out his prize claim form, the man thought he’d surprise his wife, who was still in bed. “I sent her a photo of the form, giving her a bit of a wake-up.”

“She was just as shocked as I was.”

Despite just receiving the shock of his life, the man went to work as usual, though he admitted it was “hard to focus”.

When he returned home later that night, he was finally able to celebrate in person with his wife.

“We were still reeling. We spent the rest of the evening talking about all the things we could do. This win has opened so many possibilities for our future,” he said.

“It will mean I can relax and enjoy life a bit more – and pay off that mortgage.”

