Lotto: Two players win $500k each, Powerball jackpot grows to $14m

Tonight's winning tickets were sold to players in Northland and Hastings. Photo / File

Two lucky punters will soon have an extra $500,000 in their bank accounts after both winning Lotto First Division in tonight's draw.

The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto to players from Northland and Hastings.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Timaru will also be celebrating tonight after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at New World Timaru in Timaru.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.