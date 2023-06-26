Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Lotto Powerball surge to a life-changing $33 million equals the third-highest jackpot ever offered.

Wednesday’s draw could be a mega win not witnessed since 2021 after Saturday night’s jackpot went unstruck. Lotto described the prize as “life-changing” money.

Lotto head of communications Lucy Fullarton told the Herald that Lotto would meet with any potential winner “as soon as possible” to provide comprehensive guidance and support for the win.

They will also refer them to the right expertise to set them up “for a great future”.

The money has been described by Lotto as “life-changing” that would be the highest amount won since 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fullarton said Lotto will often see ripple effects from the big wins like the one we could see on Wednesday.

“Winners [share] them with family and often use the money to benefit the wider community,” she said.

The last time somebody walked away with a $33m prize pot was back in 2013 when the winning ticket was sold in a shoe repair shop in Ponsonby, Auckland.

“Holy cow!” its owner reacted when he learned of the mega prize win.

Back in 2021, the second-largest-ever Lotto victory was achieved in the small Waikato town of Pokeno when a ticket’s worth became $42.2m.

This feat was only beaten by the biggest win in New Zealand’s Lotto history, which was achieved back in 2016 when an Auckland resident claimed a prize worth $44m.

A young Hibiscus Coast couple took home the winnings and said they were looking forward to a low-key Christmas.

“We don’t want to jet off overseas when we have the chance to spend some special times with our family and friends,” the new multi-millionaires said in a statement.

While nobody on Saturday walked away with anything of comparative measure, three residents will still see their bank accounts bulge as a result of the draw.

The second-largest-ever Lotto victory was achieved in Pokeno when a ticket’s worth became $42.2 million. Photo / 123RF

The residents will each take home $333,333 from a $1m prize pool.

Of course, the New Zealand Lotto competitions will never see prizes at the scale of Lotto competitions seen elsewhere around the world.

On the other side of the world, a single mother of three in the United States took the stage to receive her Lottery prize of a cool $476m ($772m), while a couple in Northern Ireland won $237m NZD in the EuroMillions in 2019.

The largest ever amount won by an individual in a Lottery? Look no further than South Carolina, where one lucky ticket holder took home the all-time prize back in 2019.

How much did they win? The New Zealand equivalent of $2.4 billion.