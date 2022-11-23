Lotto: The results are in, will you take home the massive $20 million jackpot?

Winning Lotto and becoming an instant multi-millionaire is not always easy - but it ain't half bad either. Video / Mike Scott

Hopeful players will be eager to see if they have taken out the mouth-watering $20 million jackpot after tonight’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The prize money rolled over after no one was lucky enough to claim the win last Saturday.

The numbers were: 29, 16, 39, 15, 20, and 14. The Bonus Ball 11 and the Power Ball was 7.

It is unknown at this stage if anyone has taken out the jackpot.

In mid-August, one lucky Powerball player from Kaikoura won $8.2m with Powerball First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Kaikoura in Kaikoura.

The prize was made up of $8m from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division. It was the 13th multi-millionaire of 2022, and the win came just a fortnight after a lucky player from Lower Hutt won $6.5m with Powerball First Division.

In late October, a Wellington couple secured a $16m prize.

After realising they had won, they spent a restless night dreaming about what they could spend the money on.

“I kept nudging my husband every half hour or so to see if he was asleep, my mind was racing with all the amazing things we’d be able to do, and I needed to talk!

“He was a bit calmer than me, but only because he wasn’t sure it was actually real,” the woman said.

The couple purchased their ticket online, and were left staggered when they received a message to say they had won money in the draw.

“I honestly thought it was a glitch – never in a million years did I think we’d win,” the woman’s partner said.

“We waited a while and when we saw in the news that $16m had been won in Wellington, that’s when I started to think ‘okay, maybe it could be us’.”